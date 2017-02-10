Wal-Mart Takes On Amazon Prime With Free 2-Day Shipping
In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart store in La Habra, Calif. Wal-Mart is replacing a program that offered free shipping but had an annual fee with one that has a lower free shipping threshold and faster delivery as it hopes to answer Amazon's powerful Prime membership success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|6 hr
|RustyS
|21
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Fri
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Fri
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC