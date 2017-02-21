Wal-Mart Launches New Front in US Price War; Targets Aldi in Grocery Aisle
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is running a new price-comparison test in at least 1,200 U.S. stores and squeezing packaged goods suppliers in a bid to close a pricing gap with German-based discount grocery chain Aldi and other U.S. rivals like Kroger Co., according to four sources familiar with the moves.
