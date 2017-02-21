US stocks close higher, add new records

US stocks close higher, add new records

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

The Nasdaq gained 27.37 to close at 5,865.95, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,365.38, up 14.22 from its open. Winners and Losers: Shares in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc soared 3 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) 21 hr Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Thu Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Thu BuddyJ 20
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC