US close: Late boost from retailers sends Dow higher for 11th straight session

An end of day spurt of buying saw retailers' shares jump, sending the Dow Jones Industrials higher for an 11th straight session and contributing to a fifth straight weekly gain for the S&P 500 amid historically-low levels of volatility. That matched the Dow Industrials' best streak since 1987.

