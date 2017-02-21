US close: Late boost from retailers sends Dow higher for 11th straight session
An end of day spurt of buying saw retailers' shares jump, sending the Dow Jones Industrials higher for an 11th straight session and contributing to a fifth straight weekly gain for the S&P 500 amid historically-low levels of volatility. That matched the Dow Industrials' best streak since 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Sat
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC