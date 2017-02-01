UPDATE 1-Group 1 Automotive profits despite dip in Texas sales
Shares of Group 1, the third-largest auto dealer group in the United States, had given back earlier gains by Thursday afternoon, and were trading at $78.71 per share, down 0.6 percent. Shares are up 1 percent since the start of the year.
