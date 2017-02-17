UK fashion retailer Reiss names Angelides as CEO
Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities. Reiss, which is majority owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, said the appointment was part of a planned succession process.
