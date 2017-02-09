Trump vs Nordstrom: The latest bout raising ethical concerns
The White House is rushing to the defence of Ivanka Trump's company - the latest sign the president can't seem to separate the presidency from his family's businesses. President Donald Trump added to a string of presidential firsts on Wednesday, and drew fire from ethics lawyers, with a Twitter attack on Nordstrom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|8 hr
|Just me
|11
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|11 hr
|ccccccccc
|13
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Feb 4
|Tina
|517
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|Feb 3
|we need reform
|62
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC