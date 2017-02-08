Trump blasts Nordstrom after it dumps Ivanka's fashion line President Trump took to Twitter to complain that his daughter has been "treated so unfairly." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k3Kxgj Ivanka Trump may have an in at the White House, but it looks like her days inside a mall near you are over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.