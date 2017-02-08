Trump blasts Nordstrom after it dumps...

Trump blasts Nordstrom after it dumps Ivanka's fashion line

13 hrs ago

Trump blasts Nordstrom after it dumps Ivanka's fashion line President Trump took to Twitter to complain that his daughter has been "treated so unfairly." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k3Kxgj Ivanka Trump may have an in at the White House, but it looks like her days inside a mall near you are over.

