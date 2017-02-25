Triple Shooting in Kansas, One Victim...

Triple Shooting in Kansas, One Victim Speaks Out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

After a shooting in an Olathe, Kansas bar on Wednesday left one man dead and two others injured, the FBI is investigating whether the attack was a hate crime. While condemning the attack on Indian-origin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla at a Kansas City bar, the U.S. government has assured the Indian Embassy that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) 23 hr Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Sat wtf 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Thu Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Feb 23 Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC