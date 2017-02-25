Triple Shooting in Kansas, One Victim Speaks Out
After a shooting in an Olathe, Kansas bar on Wednesday left one man dead and two others injured, the FBI is investigating whether the attack was a hate crime. While condemning the attack on Indian-origin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla at a Kansas City bar, the U.S. government has assured the Indian Embassy that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Sat
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Thu
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC