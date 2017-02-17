Time for a skin refresh? Frank Body t...

Time for a skin refresh? Frank Body to offer 5-minute masks at Urban Outfitters

Frank Body, the Australian skin-care company known for its coffee-based body and face products that use only natural and naturally-derived ingredients, is expanding into the burgeoning mask category. Adding to its current product range of scrubs and moisturizer for the body, face and lips, and a face cleanser, Frank rolled out a face mask, a five-minute ritual that is a natural match to a morning cup of joe.

