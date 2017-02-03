Tiffany & Co. CEO resigns amid company's financial concerns
The New York-based retailer announced Sunday that Frederic Cumenal's departure is effective immediately and the search has begun for a successor. Cumenal joined Tiffany in 2011 and was named its chief executive officer in April 2015.
