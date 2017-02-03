Tiffany CEO resigns after sales drop
APRIL 22: Frederic Cumenal, Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany and Co. attends the Conde' Nast International Luxury Conference at Palazzo Vecchio on April 22, 2015 in Florence, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|53 min
|ThomasA
|7
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Sat
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Tina
|517
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 3
|Not a name-caller
|10
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|Feb 3
|we need reform
|62
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC