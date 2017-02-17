These 3 Essentials Can Save You From Being Crushed by...
In the battle against retail Goliaths, smaller shops can inspire loyalty by building relationships that center on value, not price. After Wal-Mart acquired Jet.com last year, Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillion predicted that "Walmart.com will grow faster, the seamless shopping experience we're pursuing will happen quicker, and we'll enable the Jet brand to be even more successful in a shorter period of time."
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|17 hr
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Sat
|Georges
|8
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Ladycranky7
|135
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|Use2B Family MC
|64
