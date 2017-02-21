The Bank of Canada building is pictured in Ottawa on September 6,...
Earnings-palooza: A steady stream of earnings are in the offing, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals, SNC-Lavalin and George Weston reporting. The week will also see Scotiabank, BMO and TD release their latest quarterly results.
