Swivel patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled for fall hazard
The search is on for the next big innovative idea in the Miami Valley and one local business could win $25,000. The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs, as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs.
