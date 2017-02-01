Swivel patio chairs sold at Home Depo...

Swivel patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled for fall hazard

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The search is on for the next big innovative idea in the Miami Valley and one local business could win $25,000. The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs, as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on... 56 min tomin cali 1
News Nice Label 4 hr seinfan01 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue DGformeremployee123 998
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Tue majority-muslim eh 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret... Jan 29 eugenek1 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,230 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC