Sears stock soars as ailing retailer ...

Sears stock soars as ailing retailer maps out survival strategy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Sears stock soars as ailing retailer maps out survival strategy Retailer Sears Holdings announces plan to shed debt and consolidate corporate operations. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ktGcEk Ailing retailer Sears Holdings mapped out a plan to shed debt, consolidate corporate operations, overhaul its product selection process and consider options for its real estate in its ongoing bid to survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online 2 hr Screwthis 3
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... 20 hr Just me 11
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 22 hr ccccccccc 13
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Tue ThomasA 10
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Feb 4 Tina 517
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC