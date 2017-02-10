Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday. The decision follows retailer Nordstrom Inc's announcement this week it had decided to stop carrying Ivanka Trump's apparel because of declining sales, prompting President Donald Trump to take to Twitter to defend his daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|17 hr
|RustyS
|21
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Fri
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Fri
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC