Sears gets new lifeline and stock soars

Sears gets new lifeline and stock soars

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Sears had another awful quarter. Sales plunged during the holidays, and the company continued to lose money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 3 min ccccccc 14
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... 2 hr whatever 12
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) 3 hr Millie williams 999
News Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online 13 hr Screwthis 3
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,747,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC