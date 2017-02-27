Salad sold at CT Whole Foods recalled for nuts
Whole Foods Market is recalling A'Our ChefsA' OwnA' Spinach Orzo Salad sold in stores in Connecticut A- and four other states A- due to an undeclared tree nut allergen. Photo courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|17 hr
|Zwam
|2
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC