There are on the The Washington Post story from 21 hrs ago, titled Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on import tax proposal. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Macy's have joined a new coalition of companies and trade associations voicing opposition to a proposed import tax that the group says will result in higher prices for U.S. consumers. The formation of this alliance suggests that the industry is digging in for a fierce fight to try to steer congressional Republicans away from a core tenet of their plan for transforming the corporate tax code.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.