Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on import tax proposal
There are 4 comments on the The Washington Post story from 21 hrs ago, titled Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on import tax proposal. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Macy's have joined a new coalition of companies and trade associations voicing opposition to a proposed import tax that the group says will result in higher prices for U.S. consumers. The formation of this alliance suggests that the industry is digging in for a fierce fight to try to steer congressional Republicans away from a core tenet of their plan for transforming the corporate tax code.
Since: Aug 11
11,261
Location hidden
#1 21 hrs ago
tax the crap out of them, buy American as it should be.
#2 17 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump's economic populism was a feint, anyway. His Administration will ditch the tariff concept but keep all the cruelly Darwinian, Koch Bros. initiatives represented by his billionaire loaded Cabinet.
Since: May 08
25,448
Deltona Fla
#3 10 hrs ago
]I thought Trump was standing for the worker against the Corporate Outsourcing NeoCon Globalists. How come every appointment he has made, now including Court pick Gorsuch, are all Corporate Outsourcing NeoCon Globalists....
Since: May 08
25,448
Deltona Fla
#4 10 hrs ago
Every time I try to type Gorsuch the computer tries to change it to GROUCH. Maybe computers are smarter than we know.
