Retailers join forces and dig in for ...

Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on import tax proposal

There are 4 comments on the The Washington Post story from 21 hrs ago, titled Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on import tax proposal. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Macy's have joined a new coalition of companies and trade associations voicing opposition to a proposed import tax that the group says will result in higher prices for U.S. consumers. The formation of this alliance suggests that the industry is digging in for a fierce fight to try to steer congressional Republicans away from a core tenet of their plan for transforming the corporate tax code.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,261

Location hidden
#1 21 hrs ago
tax the crap out of them, buy American as it should be.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Latter Day Taints

Philadelphia, PA

#2 17 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump's economic populism was a feint, anyway. His Administration will ditch the tariff concept but keep all the cruelly Darwinian, Koch Bros. initiatives represented by his billionaire loaded Cabinet.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
swampmudd

Since: May 08

25,448

Deltona Fla

#3 10 hrs ago
Latter Day Taints wrote:
Ill Duce Trump's economic populism was a feint, anyway. His Administration will ditch the tariff concept but keep all the cruelly Darwinian, Koch Bros. initiatives represented by his billionaire loaded Cabinet.
]I thought Trump was standing for the worker against the Corporate Outsourcing NeoCon Globalists. How come every appointment he has made, now including Court pick Gorsuch, are all Corporate Outsourcing NeoCon Globalists....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
swampmudd

Since: May 08

25,448

Deltona Fla

#4 10 hrs ago
Every time I try to type Gorsuch the computer tries to change it to GROUCH. Maybe computers are smarter than we know.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... 4 hr ND- oldtimer 1
News Nice Label Wed seinfan01 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue DGformeremployee123 998
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Jan 31 majority-muslim eh 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret... Jan 29 eugenek1 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 27 Marti 145
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC