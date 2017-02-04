Retail industry, including Topeka's Payless, face significant shifts
Payless ShoeSource, headquartered at 3231 S.E. 6th Ave in Topeka, announced last week that it would lay off 165 people, with 110 positions being eliminated at the company's Topeka location. Stores like this Payless ShoeSource at 2037 NW Topeka Blvd. face increasing challenges in the retail market.
