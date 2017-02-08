Retail group: Sales to grow 3.7 percent to 4.2 percent
In this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, customers line up outside Macy's at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, Calf., as MAC's Selena Collection of makeup went on sale. The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, released it outlook Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, predicting that annual retail sales will increase between 3.7 percent and 4.2 percent in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|1 hr
|Just me
|11
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|3 hr
|ccccccccc
|13
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Feb 4
|Tina
|517
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|Feb 3
|we need reform
|62
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC