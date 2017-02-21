Retail giant J.C. Penney to shutter u...

Retail giant J.C. Penney to shutter up to 140 stores in coming months

J.C. Penney said Friday that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping. The closures represent about 13 percent to 14 percent of the department store operator's current store count, and less than 5 percent of total annual sales.

