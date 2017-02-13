Restoration Hardware recalls metal ta...

Restoration Hardware recalls metal tables after lead reports

Read more: Star Tribune

More than 2,000 dining tables with metal tops are being recalled after reports of elevated blood lead levels in four children in Rhode Island and California. The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using the recalled Railroad Tie and Parsons Railroad Tie tables made by Restoration Hardware Inc. The company, based in Corte Madera, California, sold the tables at its stores and on its website from March 2012 through December last year.

