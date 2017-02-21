REIT Ashford's offer for FelCor "inad...

REIT Ashford's offer for FelCor "inadequate", says activist investor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday. Ashford offered to buy FelCor last week, in a deal valued at about $1.27 billion, and launched a proxy battle for the control of the company's board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... 7 hr Zwam 2
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Sat Zeppelin 37
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... Sat wtf 1
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Feb 23 Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC