REIT Ashford's offer for FelCor "inadequate", says activist investor
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday. Ashford offered to buy FelCor last week, in a deal valued at about $1.27 billion, and launched a proxy battle for the control of the company's board.
