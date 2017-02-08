Records show repeat visits to Oakland...

Records show repeat visits to Oakland warehouse before fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Oakland police visited the cluttered warehouse con... . FILE - This Dec. 2, 2016 file photo shows the inside of the charred warehouse called the Ghost Ship in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... 1 hr Just me 11
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... 3 hr ccccccccc 13
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Tue ThomasA 10
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Feb 4 Tina 517
News Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15) Feb 3 we need reform 62
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC