AUSTIN, Texas- Maryland totaled eight hits including two by Amanda Brashear and Skylynne Ellazar in a 10-2 five-inning loss to #14 Minnesota Sunday to wrap up the weekend at the Texas Invitational. The Terrapins got off to a hot start in the first inning with the first four batters putting through singles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Maryland Terrapins.