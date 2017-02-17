Recalls this week: Stroller component...

Recalls this week: Stroller components, patio benches

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

More than 700,000 components for car seat-to-stroller mounts are being recalled because they can disengage unexpectedly. Other consumer products recalled this week include patio benches that can collapse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) 6 hr Ladycranky7 135
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... 17 hr Faithnomore 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... 17 hr Faithnomore 1
News ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in... 17 hr Faithnomore 1
News Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10) Thu Use2B Family MC 64
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Thu indict mike flynn 18
News Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08) Thu Gah-ga 75
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC