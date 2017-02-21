Recall watch: Cheese and tables pulle...

Recall watch: Cheese and tables pulled for problems

2 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Saputo Inc., is voluntarily recalling certain Gouda cheese products in the United States after having been notified by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana that some specialty Gouda cheese products that it supplied to SaputoA's Green Bay, Wisc. facility may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Chicago, IL

