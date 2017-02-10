PetSmart recalls canned dog food due to possible contamination
PetSmart issued a voluntary recall of some of its canned dog food due to possible metal contamination, WDIV in Detroit has reported. PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|9 hr
|RustyS
|18
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|12 hr
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|23 hr
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC