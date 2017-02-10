PetSmart recalls canned dog food due to possible contamination

PetSmart issued a voluntary recall of some of its canned dog food due to possible metal contamination, WDIV in Detroit has reported. PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.

