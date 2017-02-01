PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Releases Q...

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

PC Connection, Inc. announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... 4 hr ND- oldtimer 1
News Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on... 10 hr swampmudd 4
News Nice Label Wed seinfan01 6
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Tue DGformeremployee123 998
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Jan 31 majority-muslim eh 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
How to have the lowest price amoung popular ret... Jan 29 eugenek1 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC