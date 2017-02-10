Payless said in negotiation with lenders to close 1,000 stores | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Payless Inc. is in talks with its lenders over a restructuring plan that includes closing about 1,000 stores as it wrestles with an unsustainable debt load, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discount shoe retailer may consider filing for bankruptcy if it's unable to reach a deal with the creditors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|4 hr
|ccccccc
|19
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|17 hr
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Fri
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC