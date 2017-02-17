Pay-out cutUpbeat Caltex defends its franchise model
Petrol retailer Caltex Australia has defended its franchise model, saying it allows franchisees to make a profit and pay staff wage rates that comply with the law, as it unveils a lift in full-year net profit. Caltex's net profit rose 17 per cent to $610 million in the year to December 31, with its retail business partly offsetting lower refinery margins from its Lytton plant in Brisbane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Sun
|Ramrod87
|12
|Giant Eagle closures
|Sat
|Georges
|8
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|Use2B Family MC
|64
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC