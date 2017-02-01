Online grocer bags up a tidy little p...

Online grocer bags up a tidy little profit

13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Online grocer Ocado has notched up a healthy rise in full-year profits as it continues to grow its customer base. Pre-tax profits rose 21.8% to A 14.5 million in the year to November 27, its third consecutive year in the black.

Chicago, IL

