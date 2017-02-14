Nothing Crafty About Michaels' Disclosure Under Spokeo
A New Jersey District Court followed Spokeo 's Article III standing analysis and dismissed claims by three putative class representatives against Michaels Stores. Plaintiffs claimed that Michaels' online employment application violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act and similar New Jersey and California state laws by failing to provide notice of the store's intent to obtain a background check in a dedicated, stand-alone document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Phartaliban
|134
|Walmart selling caskets online (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Phartasmoid
|46
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 10
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Feb 10
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC