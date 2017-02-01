Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clot...

Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line

14 hrs ago

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand. A Nordstrom spokesperson didn't say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.

