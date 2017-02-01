Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
The Seattle Times reports the Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand. A Nordstrom spokesperson didn't say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|24 min
|homer
|7
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|we need reform
|62
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|16 hr
|gainfully employed
|7
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Thu
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|Thu
|swampmudd
|4
|Nice Label
|Wed
|seinfan01
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Tue
|DGformeremployee123
|998
