Nordstrom reports better-than-expected quarterly profit
In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, shoppers walk into a Nordstrom store in Pittsburgh. The department store operator said Thursday, Feb. 23, that it earned $201 million, or $1.15 per share, for the period that ended Jan. 28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.
