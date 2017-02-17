Nordstrom named USA's favourite fashi...

Nordstrom named USA's favourite fashion retailer

23 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

In a retail industry study conducted by Market Force Information, US apparel retailer Nordstrom has been ranked as the USA's favourite fashion retailer. Nordstrom ranked first among the retailers studied, with a score of 64 percent, up 6 per cent over 2016, while Dillard's ranked second with 54 per cent, followed by T.J. Maxx, with a 53 per cent score.

