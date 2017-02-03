Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trumpa s Clothing Collection, Citing a Branda s Performancea
Nordstrom will no longer sell Ivanka Trump's eponymous clothing and accessories line, the Seattle-based department store chain announced Thursday. "We've got thousands of brands - more than 2,000 offered on the site alone," said a spokesperson for the retailer, which has nearly 350 stores under various banners across North America.
