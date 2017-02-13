Nike and Coach are fighting Amazon by...

Nike and Coach are fighting Amazon by creating stores that appeal to all the senses

The Nike Inc. store in Soho is more than just a place to try on sneakers and workout gear. It's a playground, equipped with a small soccer pitch, a basketball court and treadmills, so consumers can take potential purchases for a test drive.

