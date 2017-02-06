Nautilus, Inc. Unveils Innovative New...

Nautilus, Inc. Unveils Innovative New Products at Ispo Munich for International Markets

February 6, 2017:i 1 2Nautilus, Inc.i 1 2 , a leader in innovative home fitness equipment, today announced availability of the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 in several countries across Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. The company is also previewing several new products that will be introduced internationally later in the year, including: Nautilus 628 Performance Series, Schwinn 30 and 70 Series and a line of balance, agility and core strength products from its new Modern Movement brand.

