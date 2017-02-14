More retailers dropping Trump brand

17 hrs ago

Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc joined other retailers, including Nordstrom Inc, in deciding not to sell products of Ivanka Trump's brand online, news website Business Insider reported. Burlington will no longer stock the brand's accessories and clothing online, according to the report, but it was unclear if the off-price retailer would sell the products in its stores.

