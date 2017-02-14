More retailers dropping Trump brand
Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc joined other retailers, including Nordstrom Inc, in deciding not to sell products of Ivanka Trump's brand online, news website Business Insider reported. Burlington will no longer stock the brand's accessories and clothing online, according to the report, but it was unclear if the off-price retailer would sell the products in its stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|Phartaliban
|134
|Walmart selling caskets online (Nov '09)
|21 hr
|Phartasmoid
|46
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 10
|whatever
|12
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Feb 10
|Screwthis
|3
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC