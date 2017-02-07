Michael Kors 3Q revenue declines; cuts fiscal 2017 outlook
Michael Kors' third-quarter revenue was driven lower by weak sales in Europe and the Americas, comparable store sales fell and the luxury retailer lowered its outlook for all of 2017. The company's expectations for the current quarter also disappointed investors and shares tumbled 7 per cent before the opening bell Tuesday, seemingly headed for a 52-week low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Mon
|razorSharp
|112
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Feb 4
|Tina
|517
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|Feb 3
|Not a name-caller
|10
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|Feb 3
|we need reform
|62
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC