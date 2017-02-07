Michael Kors 3Q revenue declines; cut...

Michael Kors 3Q revenue declines; cuts fiscal 2017 outlook

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Michael Kors' third-quarter revenue was driven lower by weak sales in Europe and the Americas, comparable store sales fell and the luxury retailer lowered its outlook for all of 2017. The company's expectations for the current quarter also disappointed investors and shares tumbled 7 per cent before the opening bell Tuesday, seemingly headed for a 52-week low.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 1 hr ThomasA 10
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Mon razorSharp 112
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Feb 4 Tina 517
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... Feb 3 Not a name-caller 10
News Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15) Feb 3 we need reform 62
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC