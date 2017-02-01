Mercedes-Benz luxury cars fuel fat profits at Daimler
German automaker Daimler AG says fourth-quarter net profit rose 18 percent as the company's flagship Mercedes-Benz brand reaped fat returns on new SUV models. Net profit hit 2.2 billion euros , up from 1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.
