MDA and DARPA sign deal to develop a satellite servicing business
SSL, the U.S. commercial satellite business of MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. , has signed a deal to help the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop a satellite servicing business. The company says DARPA's Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites program is expected to be the foundation of a new business for SSL.
