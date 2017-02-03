Macy's shares up after being halted amid takeover rumour
Macy's shares are soaring in morning trading, after being temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange on a news report that Saks' owner has approached the department store chain about a takeover. The article, posted on The Wall Street Journal's website, reports Canadian chain Hudson Bay Co., which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, and Macy's are in preliminary stages of discussion that also include a possible deal for the department store's real estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic...
|5 hr
|Not a name-caller
|10
|Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|we need reform
|62
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Thu
|gainfully employed
|7
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Thu
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|Thu
|swampmudd
|4
|Nice Label
|Feb 1
|seinfan01
|6
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC