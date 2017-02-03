Macy's shares up after being halted amid takeover rumour

Macy's shares are soaring in morning trading, after being temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange on a news report that Saks' owner has approached the department store chain about a takeover. The article, posted on The Wall Street Journal's website, reports Canadian chain Hudson Bay Co., which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, and Macy's are in preliminary stages of discussion that also include a possible deal for the department store's real estate.

