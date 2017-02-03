Macy's shares up after being halted a...

Macy's shares up after being halted amid takeover rumour

Macy's shares are soaring in morning trading, after being temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange on a news report that Saks' owner has approached the department store chain about a takeover. The article, posted on The Wall Street Journal's website, reports Canadian chain Hudson Bay Co., which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, and Macy's are in preliminary stages of discussion that also include a possible deal for the department store's real estate.

