Macy's profit falls nearly 13 percent as sales drop as well
Macy's, the nation's largest department store chain, says its earnings for the quarter that includes the holiday period dropped nearly 13 percent as results were dragged down by lower sales, store closures and other costs. The profit results beat Wall Street expectations, but Macy's said it would post another year of sales declines for a key revenue measure.
