MacDonald, Dettwiler to buy satellite imaging company DigitalGlobe in $4.7-billion deal

One of Canada's leading technology companies, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., will buy Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, Inc. in a friendly deal valued at about $4.7 billion , including debt. Vancouver-based MDA - which has supplied technology for the International Space Station, the U.S. Space Shuttle program and satellite-based Earth imaging - is offering DigitalGlobe shareholders cash and stock worth US$35 per share.

