Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal worker...

Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers including more than 600 in Southern California

There are 1 comment on the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin story from 17 hrs ago, titled Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers including more than 600 in Southern California. In it, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports that:

Lowe's Companies Inc. announced this week that it is hiring more than 45,000 seasonal workers, including 662 in Southern California. The Mooresville, N.C-based home improvement chain plans to add a total of 1,640 workers in California.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bob

Mooresville, NC

#1 2 hrs ago
That's because they are laying off 20,000 Full Timers this year !

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) 3 hr Tina 517
News Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming offic... 21 hr Not a name-caller 10
News Donald Trump's comments on immigration complica... (Jul '15) Fri we need reform 62
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Thu gainfully employed 7
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Thu ND- oldtimer 1
News Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on... Thu swampmudd 4
News Nice Label Feb 1 seinfan01 6
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC