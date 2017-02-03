Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers including more than 600 in Southern California
There are 1 comment on the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin story from 17 hrs ago, titled Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers including more than 600 in Southern California.
Lowe's Companies Inc. announced this week that it is hiring more than 45,000 seasonal workers, including 662 in Southern California. The Mooresville, N.C-based home improvement chain plans to add a total of 1,640 workers in California.
#1 2 hrs ago
That's because they are laying off 20,000 Full Timers this year !
