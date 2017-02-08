Loblaws extends recall to all PC Organics baby food pouches over botulism risk
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling all varieties of its PC Organics baby food pouches due to the risk of deadly bacteria forming in the product. The company initially recalled a batch of the PC Organics Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea baby food over the weekend; however, the recall has been extended to all 32 flavours of the product following an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency .
